The Cure anunció la reedición ampliada de su disco “Mixed Up”

The Cure está de regreso. La banda liderada por Robert Smith acaba de anunciar que el próximo 15 de junio saldrá a la venta una versión deluxe y ampliada de “Mixed Up”, álbum publicado en 1990. La nueva versión de éste disco, que se editará bajo el nombre de “Torn Down: Mixed Up Extras 2018”, contará con una versión de 3CDs y 2 vinilos.

Listado de canciones de la edición en CD:

CD 1: – Mixed Up – Remastered by Robert Smith 2018

01: Lullaby – Extended Mix – 2018 remaster ( 7:43 )

02: Close To Me – Closer Mix – 2018 remaster ( 5:44 )

03: Fascination Street – Extended Mix – 2018 remaster ( 8:47 )

04: The Walk – Everything Mix – 2018 remaster ( 5:27 )

05: Lovesong – Extended Mix – 2018 remaster ( 6:19 )

06: A Forest – Tree Mix – 2018 remaster ( 6:55 )

07: Pictures of You – Extended Dub Mix – 2018 remaster ( 6:41 )

08: Hot Hot Hot!!! – Extended Mix – 2018 remaster ( 7:01 )

09: The Caterpillar – Flicker Mix – 2018 remaster ( 5:40 )

10: Inbetween Days – Shiver Mix – 2018 remaster ( 6:22 )

11: Never Enough – Big Mix – 2018 remaster ( 6:07 )

CD2: – Remixes 1982-1990: Mixed Up Extras 2018

01: Let’s Go To Bed – Extended Mix 1982 – 2018 remaster ( 7:44 )

02: Just One Kiss – Extended Mix 1982 – 2018 remaster ( 7:15 )

03: Close To Me – Extended Remix 1985 – 2018 remaster ( 6:31 )

04: Boys Don’t Cry – New Voice Club Mix 1986 – 2018 remaster ( 5:29 )

05: Why Can’t I Be You? – Extended Mix 1987 – 2018 remaster ( 8:07 )

06: A Japanese Dream – 12″ Remix 1987 – 2018 remaster ( 5:47 )

07: Pictures of You – Extended Version 1990 – 2018 remaster ( 8:06 )

08: Let’s Go To Bed – Milk Mix 1990 – 2018 remaster ( 7:13 )

09: Just Like Heaven – Dizzy Mix 1990 – 2018 remaster ( 3:42 )

10: Primary – Red Mix 1990 – 2018 remaster ( 7:10 )

11: The Lovecats – TC & Benny Mix 1990 – 2018 remaster ( 4:39 )

CD 3: – Torn Down: Mixed Up Extras 2018

01: Three Imaginary Boys – Help Me Mix by Robert Smith ( 3:21 )

02: M – Attack Mix by Robert Smith ( 3:07 )

03: The Drowning Man – Bright Birds Mix by Robert Smith ( 4:29 )

04: A Strange Day – Drowning Waves Mix by Robert Smith ( 5:05 )

05: Just One Kiss – Remember Mix by Robert Smith ( 4:57 )

06: Shake Dog Shake – New Blood Mix by Robert Smith ( 5:11 )

07: A Night Like This – Hello Goodbye Mix by Robert Smith ( 4:24 )

08: Like Cockatoos – Lonely In The Rain Mix by Robert Smith ( 3:49 )

09: Plainsong – Edge Of The World Mix by Robert Smith ( 4:33 )

10: Never Enough – Time To Kill Mix by Robert Smith ( 3:34 )

11: From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea – Love In Vain Mix by Robert Smith ( 6:21 )

12: Want – Time Mix by Robert Smith ( 4:44 )

13: The Last Day of Summer – 31st August Mix by Robert Smith ( 5:44 )

14: Cut Here – If Only Mix by Robert Smith ( 4:25 )

15: Lost – Found Mix by Robert Smith ( 3:59 )

16: It’s Over – Whisper Mix by Robert Smith ( 4:54 )