Se entregaron los premios Oscar y "Green Book" fue elegida como mejor película

Marcelo Stiletano repasó los momentos más importantes de la ceremonia.

Premios Oscar. Foto: Getty Images

25/02/2019 - ( hace 58 minutos )

La lista de ganadores de los premios Oscar 2019:

Mejor película
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

Mejor director
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice

Actriz protagónica
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor protagónico
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actor de reparto
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

 

Actriz de reparto
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

 

Fotografía
Lukasz Zal, Cold War
Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
Caleb Deschanel, Never Look Away
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born

Película en lengua extranjera
Roma (México)
Cold War (Polonia)
Shoplifters (Japón)
Cafarnaúm (Líbano)
Never Look Away (Alemania)

Película de animación
Los increíbles 2
Isle of dogs
Mirai
Ralph breaks the internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Diseño de vestuario
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Documental
Free Solo
Hale County
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Mejor cortometraje documental
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence

Maquillaje y peinado
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

 

Banda sonora
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

Canción original
"All the Stars", Black Panther
"I'll Fight", RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go", Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow", A Star Is Born
"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings", The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Diseño de producción
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Edición de sonido
A Quiet Place
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma

Guion original
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
Vice, Adam McKay
The Favourite, Deborah Davis y Tony McNamara

Guion adaptado
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen y Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmontt y Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener y Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper y Will Fetters

Mejor mezcla de sonido
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

Mejores efectos especiales
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

Mejor película corta de animación
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Mejor película corta de acción real
Detainment
Fauve
Margherite
Mother
Skin 

Mejor edición
BlacKkKlansman (Barry Alexander Brown)
Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman)
The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)
Green Book (Patrick J. Don Vito)
Vice (Hank Corwin)

