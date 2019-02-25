Se entregaron los premios Oscar y "Green Book" fue elegida como mejor película

La lista de ganadores de los premios Oscar 2019:

Mejor película

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Mejor director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Actriz protagónica

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor protagónico

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Actriz de reparto

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Fotografía

Lukasz Zal, Cold War

Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Caleb Deschanel, Never Look Away

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born

Película en lengua extranjera

Roma (México)

Cold War (Polonia)

Shoplifters (Japón)

Cafarnaúm (Líbano)

Never Look Away (Alemania)

Película de animación

Los increíbles 2

Isle of dogs

Mirai

Ralph breaks the internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Diseño de vestuario

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Documental

Free Solo

Hale County

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Mejor cortometraje documental

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

Maquillaje y peinado

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Banda sonora

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Canción original

"All the Stars", Black Panther

"I'll Fight", RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go", Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow", A Star Is Born

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings", The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Diseño de producción

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Edición de sonido

A Quiet Place

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

Guion original

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay

The Favourite, Deborah Davis y Tony McNamara

Guion adaptado

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen y Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmontt y Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener y Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper y Will Fetters

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Mejores efectos especiales

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Mejor película corta de animación

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Mejor película corta de acción real

Detainment

Fauve

Margherite

Mother

Skin

Mejor edición

BlacKkKlansman (Barry Alexander Brown)

Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman)

The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Green Book (Patrick J. Don Vito)

Vice (Hank Corwin)